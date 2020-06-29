Advertisement

14 additional deaths, 738 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 142,461 cases, including 6,902 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois.
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 738 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County: 1 female 30′s, 2 males 40′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 unknown 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80′s

- Perry County: 1 male 50′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 142,461 cases, including 6,902 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 26,918 specimens for a total of 1,571,896. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 22–June 28 is 2.7 percent.

