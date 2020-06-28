The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates phase 4 reopening

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - With the first weekend of phase 4 underway, the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce is stopping traffic to celebrate.

Calling it a family-friendly affair, Oregon city hall welcomed business owners and organizations to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday morning. with live music and open-air stands. Visitors explored some of the best their hometown has to offer.

Oregon area chamber of commerce executive director Liz Vos says the morning was nothing short of a party.

“We have all kinds of beautiful state parks. We have kayak and canoe rentals. We have boutiques, antiques, and great eats. You need to come to Oregon to see us,” Vos said.

