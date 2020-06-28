Advertisement

Rockford Speedway celebrates 73rd season opener under new guidelines

The racing season was delayed many months due to the coronavirus pandemic
The Rockford Speedway opens for its 73rd season with certain restrictions in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rockford Speedway opens for its 73rd season with certain restrictions in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - It has been a long time coming for sports fans in the Stateline, but one of the biggest sporting attractions in Rockford finally reopened. After months of playing the waiting game, the Rockford Speedway is back up and running for its 73rd season, with a few new guidelines in place.

Track owner Jody Deery waived the green flag to start another season at the Rockford Speedway. But this year will look and feel a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rockford resident Libby Ward made her first trip to the speedway on Saturday.

“It makes everything a little normal. Still seems a little surreal, but it’s cool to be out again.” As Illinois enters Phase 4, the Speedway will operate at roughly 25% capacity, with social distancing guidelines in place and masks are recommended but not required. That has some fans split on wearing them.

“I think because we’re outside in public, everybody is keeping six feet apart, I think that’s a reason not to wear a mask,” said Ward.

“People should embrace wearing masks more, because it’s more to protect the people around you, then yourself,” said Maya Hoffmann of Chicago Heights, making her first trip to the Speedway as well. “You should be cautious about who you interact with.”

Beloit resident Maralee Williams is an ovarian cancer survivor. She said she’s had to wear a mask for the last year and a half. She would like to see more people wear masks for people like her.

“We know the risks that are involved, people do have their rights and I understand them not wanting to wear it on a hot day like today,” explained Williams. “But everybody should care about other people who might be at risk.”

Even though it may not be comfortable for some, others see it as doing their part to keep Illinois reopened.

“This mask makes it a little lame, I’m not going to lie, it’s quite hot. But, I’d rather be hot and enjoy the weather, than spreading germs and being inside,” said Hoffmann.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kutz, AFC ‘not backing down’ from challenge of 2020

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
The NUIC has produced seven state champions over the last seven years, but Ashton Franklin Center has not been anywhere near that conversation in more than a decade.

Sports

Bowling alleys asking governor to be “treated fairly”

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
Bowling has always been one of the most popular sports in the stateline and on Friday for the first time in three months, bowling alleys will open their doors.

Sports

Former Chicago Blackhawk Marian Hossa elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Former Chicago Blackhawk Marian Hossa has been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot. He’s part of a six member class for 2020.

Sports

Football may not happen at all this year, Dr. Fauci warns

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT
|
By CNN
Football may not happen at all this year, Fauci warns

Latest News

Sports

Construction begins on downtown Beloit baseball stadium

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The stadium is expected to be completed on June 14, 2021.

Sports

Cubs take local star Ed Howard with 1st-round draft pick

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The athletic shortstop was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the No. 16 pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft, becoming the first Illinois high school position player to go in the first round since Jayson Werth in 1997.

Sports

Gov. Pritzker temporarily suspends in person sports wagering registration requirements

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Casino gaming and horse racing have been suspended since March 16 to protect the health and safety of staff and patrons, according to a statement from the Illinois Gaming Board on Friday morning.

Sports

IceHogs reflect on 2019-2020 season

Updated: May. 12, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
IceHogs players were always holding out hope for play to resume, keeping in shape any way they could without somewhere to skate, but on Monday we were anything but shocked to find out the AHL was canceling the 2019- 2020 season.

Sports

AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July

Updated: May. 11, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT
|
By AP
AP source: MLB owners approve giving players' union plan to start season around Fourth of July in ballparks without fans

Sports

AHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 hockey season

Updated: May. 11, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT
The Rockford IceHogs will not finish the 2019-2020 season after the AHL cancels the rest of the season.