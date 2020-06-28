Rockford Fire Department responds to house fire early Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire just after midnight Sunday morning. Upon arrival they found a structure on 320 Howard Avenue. The family evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Smoke billowed through the home and was visible when crews arrived. They extinguished the fire within 20 minutes, but the estimated loss to the home is $25,000. The department called Red Cross to help with the family as the home is not livable. The investigation showed the fire was accidental.

