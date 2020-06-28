Advertisement

ROCK House hosts rummage sale to raise money for community’s kids

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An inner city safe haven hosts a rummage sale to raise money for the group that helps more than 250 children in the community.

The ROCK House collects secondhand items to sell to the community, and last year, the event brought in more than $1,300.

The hope is to exceed that goal this year and Grant Coordinator Tanya Brown says events like these go directly toward benefiting Rockford’s youth.

“It’s for a good cause we are helping out Rock House kids these are Rockford’s inner city youth ages 6 to 18 they come and hang out with us four nights a week for programming and all of the funds raised today goes to our rock house kids programming,” said Brown.

