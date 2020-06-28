Pec Playhouse Theatre postpones entire 2020 season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sad news for theater lovers as Pec Playhouse announces the postponement of its entire 2020 season.

In a social media post, the Board of Directors says the decision was made in the interest of everyone's health and safety in the wake of the worldwide pandemic.

The company plans to lift the curtain again in April 2021 with its production of Steel Magnolias. Ticketholders will be contacted and patience is requested.

