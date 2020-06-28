Oregon school hosts annual sale

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - In the midst of all the fun in Oregon, one of the community’s schools hosts its annual sale with community organizations and musicians contributing to the good time.

The Chana school took full advantage of the crowd celebrating phase four reopening, inviting guests were invited into the air-conditioned coliseum to do some shopping. No more than fifty people were allowed in at a time, and board member Connie Stauffer says the fortunate timing benefits the students and staff immensely.

“We’re open for like the parade and by appointment, our big thing right now for a number of years have been field trips for school groups the children come dressed like little house on the prairie and spend a whole day doing 1800′s learning and that’s archaeology, and classroom,” Stauffer said.

