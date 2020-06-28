Man in critical condition after shooting, Rockford woman arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman is arrested after a shooting and altercation on Park Avenue Saturday. At 1:35 p.m. Rockford Police officers responded to the 700 block of Park Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Officers learned that a group of neighbors were involved in an argument. The argument escalated and one neighbor started to damage the other neighbor’s property. Simultaneously, the resident of the property obtained their gun and confronted the group. One adult male subject continued the aggression to the resident and the resident fired their weapon, striking the aggressor twice.

He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition at this time. While the resident was leaving their home after the incident, a female subject, later identified as Latoya Young, continued the aggression and damage to property. Investigators reviewed the case with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Latoya Young, 24 of Rockford with Aggravated Assault Criminal Damage to Property

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.