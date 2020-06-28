Advertisement

Man in critical condition after shooting, Rockford woman arrested

Woman charged with aggravated assault
(WRDW)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman is arrested after a shooting and altercation on Park Avenue Saturday. At 1:35 p.m. Rockford Police officers responded to the 700 block of Park Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Officers learned that a group of neighbors were involved in an argument. The argument escalated and one neighbor started to damage the other neighbor’s property. Simultaneously, the resident of the property obtained their gun and confronted the group. One adult male subject continued the aggression to the resident and the resident fired their weapon, striking the aggressor twice.

He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition at this time. While the resident was leaving their home after the incident, a female subject, later identified as Latoya Young, continued the aggression and damage to property. Investigators reviewed the case with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Latoya Young, 24 of Rockford with Aggravated Assault Criminal Damage to Property

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford Fire Department responds to house fire early Sunday

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A family is displaced after an early morning house fire.

News

Pec Playhouse Theatre postpones entire 2020 season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Sad news for theater lovers as Pec Playhouse announces the postponement of its entire 2020 season.

News

ROCK House hosts rummage sale to raise money for community’s kids

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
An inner city safe haven hosts a rummage sale to raise money for the group that helps more than 250 children in the community.

News

Oregon school hosts annual sale

Updated: 18 hours ago
In the midst of all the fun in Oregon, one of the community’s schools hosts its annual sale with community organizations and musicians contributing to the good time.

Latest News

News

The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates phase 4 reopening

Updated: 18 hours ago
With the first weekend of phase 4 underway, the Oregon area chamber of commerce is stopping traffic to celebrate.

News

Rockford Youth Activism hosts an art demonstration

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
RYA hosts an art demonstration at Aldeen Park.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

Rockford Youth Activism marches despite severe weather

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The Rockford Youth Activism Group hosts another protest despite severe weather.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Local dentists increase safety precautions for patients amid COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
As medical offices welcome back patients for non-essential appointments, we explore how local dentists are adapting amid a pandemic.