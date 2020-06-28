Hot and humid to continue Sunday, into next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you enjoyed the hot and humid conditions Saturday brought to the Stateline, you are definitely going to like the next several days in our forecast. Rockford reached a high of 89° Saturday with most spots in the mid-to-upper 80s for high temperatures.

For Sunday, you can expect it to play out much like Saturday did. A mix of clouds and sun, continued hot and humid will be in play. However there will be a very small isolated rain chance in the afternoon. We’re talking a 10-20 percent chance of rain. As our temperatures heat up quickly and the humidity is in full swing, our atmosphere can destabilize at times and make a quick pop-up shower or two. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 80s and flirting with 90°.

Sunday will be much like the preceding Saturday with mostly dry times. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

However, Sunday will be by far dry and sunny. We just can’t rule out the chance for a quick shower especially in the afternoon. Rain chances will go up as we get into Monday. Overnight Sunday and early Monday could bring some showers on a very scattered basis.

Isolated rain chances are in play late Sunday and very early Monday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday also looks to be the day where humidity levels will go up even further than where they are currently. The dew points are forecast to continue being in the upper 60s and at times into the 70s. This gives our air mass a ‘tropical’ like feel to it and hence the humidity. The humid conditions will last throughout the week.

Mugginess to continue into next week (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday night and Tuesday is when the most scattered rainfall is in the forecast. This is also when the temperatures and humidity will be at their peak. Forecast high temperatures Monday look to be in the low 90s and it will be the same story Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday will both have plenty of dry times too, albeit a bit less than the weekend and days to follow. Dew points in the 70s will bring the continued humidity.

While Monday does have rain chances, there will be dry times. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This is when rain chances are forecast to go up, Monday night into Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

However it’s not all bad news. While there are rain chances in the forecast every day of the next week, it will not be a washout by any stretch of the imagination. Each day will come with their fair share of dry times and even the sun will be out each day. The rain chances go down as we get into later next week and into the 4th of July weekend one week from today. But with the southerly winds continuing through the course of the week, expect the humidity to continue which will bring isolated rain chances at times each day.

There are rain chances each of the coming days, but it's not all bad news. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Southerly winds will continue in the Stateline through next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.