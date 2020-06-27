Stateline on track to record hottest weekend since August

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though extensive cloudiness and thunderstorms kept temperatures in the lower 80s Friday, the Stateline was not spared from the increase in humidity. While the week up until this point was extremely comfortable, Friday’s air had a decidedly more tropical feel, thanks to the arrival of an unseasonably humid airmass. Dew points, a measure of the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, and also a gauge to decipher how the air feels, rose from the 50s straight into the low to mid-70s Friday. As a guide, a 60° dew point is when you start feeling a little humidity, 65° becomes uncomfortable, and anything over 70° is downright oppressive.

An atmosphere this moist can hold a ton of water, so it’s no wonder that Friday’s numerous clusters of thunderstorms were able to produce such heavy rainfall in such a short amount of time. In all, over an inch of rain came down Friday, which is welcome news for an area so desperately in need of wet weather.

Thunderstorms have ended for the night, and drier weather is to ensue for what appears likely to be most, if not all of the weekend. While the weekend does look to be dry, it also looks to be on the hot and steamy side. With a forecast high temperature of 89° Saturday and 90° Sunday, the weekend will go down as the hottest here since the first weekend of August, 2019!

For a second straight day, expect the vast majority of the day to be hot and humid. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The heat and humidity appear to have some staying power, too! In fact, many projections suggest elevated temperatures and humidity levels for at least the next five days, and quite likely longer. In fact, our Planning Forecast calls for temperatures to be around 90° or even into the 90s every one of the next seven days.

Uncomfortable, at times oppressive, perhaps even unbearable humidity levels are likely for at least the next five days, and likely longer. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It's conceivable that every one of the next seven days could reach 90° or above. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our next storm chance of any meaningful note appears to hold off until Sunday Night or, more likely, Monday, as the heat and humidity really start to take off.

The vast majority of the weekend will be dry. Active weather now looks to return as we get into next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

