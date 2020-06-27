Advertisement

Rockford Youth Activism marches despite severe weather

The Rockford Youth Activism Group marches through Rockford despite severe weather.
The Rockford Youth Activism Group marches through Rockford despite severe weather.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy rain and gusty winds didn’t drown out the message of local protesters as they took to the streets of Rockford marching for change.

“We wanted to take advantage of the time when the forecast wasn’t too bad and wanted to let people know that we are resolute in our stance and resolute in our beliefs and even though it may be storming outside we’ll still perserve through it and we still want our message to get heard,” said Rockford Youth Activism Spokesperson Leslie Rolfe.

Rockford Youth Activism speaks out against local police brutality and disapproval of city leaders during their Friday evening protest.

“Since we knew the weather was going to end up being like this we didn’t want their message to get drown out, so we just did a couple of laps by city market where we knew there was a couple of people out there and we haven’t been in that area before and then brought it back so everybody could get some safe,” said Rolfe.

Rolfe says another protest is planned for June 27 at Aldeen Park beginning at 3PM.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Local dentists increase safety precautions for patients amid COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
As medical offices welcome back patients for non-essential appointments, we explore how local dentists are adapting amid a pandemic.

News

Rockford Youth Activism drop the charges

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Phase 4 reopening

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

News

Phase 4 Reopen: Rain or Shine

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
The Norweigan adds patio seating to better cater to their customers during the pandemic.

News

Same-sex marriage legalized 5 years ago

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Today marks five years since the Supreme Court made a landmark decision to legalize same-sex marriage in the United States.

News

Ogle Co. seeing cases of Cyclosporiasis

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite composed of one cell, too small to be seen without a microscope.

News

Same-sex marriage legalized 5 years ago

Updated: 17 hours ago
Today marks five years since the Supreme Court made a landmark decision to legalize same-sex marriage in the United States.

News

Swimming facilities receive Phase 4 guidelines

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Facilities licensed by the Illinois Department of Public Health include swimming pools, water parks, splashpads and beaches.

News

New death, 19 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A new death was also announced bringing the county total to 88.