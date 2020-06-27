Rockford Youth Activism marches despite severe weather

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy rain and gusty winds didn’t drown out the message of local protesters as they took to the streets of Rockford marching for change.

“We wanted to take advantage of the time when the forecast wasn’t too bad and wanted to let people know that we are resolute in our stance and resolute in our beliefs and even though it may be storming outside we’ll still perserve through it and we still want our message to get heard,” said Rockford Youth Activism Spokesperson Leslie Rolfe.

Rockford Youth Activism speaks out against local police brutality and disapproval of city leaders during their Friday evening protest.

“Since we knew the weather was going to end up being like this we didn’t want their message to get drown out, so we just did a couple of laps by city market where we knew there was a couple of people out there and we haven’t been in that area before and then brought it back so everybody could get some safe,” said Rolfe.

Rolfe says another protest is planned for June 27 at Aldeen Park beginning at 3PM.

