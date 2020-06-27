Kutz, AFC ‘not backing down’ from challenge of 2020

ASHTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The NUIC has produced seven state champions over the last seven years, but Ashton Franklin Center has not been anywhere near that conversation in more than a decade.

While it will be a slow build back to the top for the Raiders, new Head Coach John Kutz is ready for it.

The Dixon grad was hired by AFC this week as he takes his first football coaching job.

Kutz spent the last few years at Sterling Newman as a coach in the Comets baseball program, but he says he is very passionate for the game and he believes that spirit is what got him hired.

Having to face the likes of Le-Win and Forreston in the Raiders final season of 11-man only has Kutz more excited to get back onto the field.

“It is the toughest 1A conference I would say in Illinois and I’d like to say there’s a lot of challenges on that schedule, but I think there’s games on the schedule that we can compete,” said Kutz. “If the kids see that they can compete, momentum starts to carry. It’s challenging, but we’re not going to be scared. That’s one thing I’m going to instill in these kids is don’t back down from anybody and always give it 110 percent.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.