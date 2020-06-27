Advertisement

Kutz, AFC ‘not backing down’ from challenge of 2020

Dixon grad hired to lead Raiders
By Mike Buda
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The NUIC has produced seven state champions over the last seven years, but Ashton Franklin Center has not been anywhere near that conversation in more than a decade.

While it will be a slow build back to the top for the Raiders, new Head Coach John Kutz is ready for it.

The Dixon grad was hired by AFC this week as he takes his first football coaching job.

Kutz spent the last few years at Sterling Newman as a coach in the Comets baseball program, but he says he is very passionate for the game and he believes that spirit is what got him hired.

Having to face the likes of Le-Win and Forreston in the Raiders final season of 11-man only has Kutz more excited to get back onto the field.

“It is the toughest 1A conference I would say in Illinois and I’d like to say there’s a lot of challenges on that schedule, but I think there’s games on the schedule that we can compete,” said Kutz. “If the kids see that they can compete, momentum starts to carry. It’s challenging, but we’re not going to be scared. That’s one thing I’m going to instill in these kids is don’t back down from anybody and always give it 110 percent.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bowling alleys asking governor to be “treated fairly”

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
Bowling has always been one of the most popular sports in the stateline and on Friday for the first time in three months, bowling alleys will open their doors.

Sports

Former Chicago Blackhawk Marian Hossa elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Former Chicago Blackhawk Marian Hossa has been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot. He’s part of a six member class for 2020.

Sports

Football may not happen at all this year, Dr. Fauci warns

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT
|
By CNN
Football may not happen at all this year, Fauci warns

Sports

Construction begins on downtown Beloit baseball stadium

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The stadium is expected to be completed on June 14, 2021.

Latest News

Sports

Cubs take local star Ed Howard with 1st-round draft pick

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The athletic shortstop was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the No. 16 pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft, becoming the first Illinois high school position player to go in the first round since Jayson Werth in 1997.

Sports

Gov. Pritzker temporarily suspends in person sports wagering registration requirements

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Casino gaming and horse racing have been suspended since March 16 to protect the health and safety of staff and patrons, according to a statement from the Illinois Gaming Board on Friday morning.

Sports

IceHogs reflect on 2019-2020 season

Updated: May. 12, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
IceHogs players were always holding out hope for play to resume, keeping in shape any way they could without somewhere to skate, but on Monday we were anything but shocked to find out the AHL was canceling the 2019- 2020 season.

Sports

AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July

Updated: May. 11, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT
|
By AP
AP source: MLB owners approve giving players' union plan to start season around Fourth of July in ballparks without fans

Sports

AHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 hockey season

Updated: May. 11, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT
The Rockford IceHogs will not finish the 2019-2020 season after the AHL cancels the rest of the season.

Sports

Sikura, IceHogs teammates start fund for local healthcare workers

Updated: May. 5, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
IceHogs captain Tyler Sikura and his teammates started a fund to support local healthcare workers.