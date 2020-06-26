Advertisement

West Nile Virus detected in Boone Co. mosquitoes

Boone County is the fourth county in Illinois to report positive mosquitoes, but has no positive birds or human cases of the virus.
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(KNOE)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Mosquitoes in Boone County have tested positive for the West Nile Virus following routine testing in the county on Friday.

The mosquitoes were collected in the Poplar Grove zip code, according to the Boone County Health Department.

Boone County is the fourth county in Illinois to report positive mosquitoes, but has no positive birds or human cases of the virus. To date, no human cases have been reported in Illinois, according to the BCHD.

The West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Four out of five people who are bitten by an infected mosquito will not experience any illness.

Those who do get sick commonly experience fever, nausea, headache and body aches within 3 to 14 days of the bite. However, serious illness such as encephalitis and meningitis, with lingering complications and even death, are possible.

“The best way to prevent West Nile encephalitis and other mosquito-borne illnesses is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and neighborhood and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites,” Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator of the Boone County Health Department said.

REDUCE exposure – Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn. Keep doors and windows closed. Eliminate sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including wading pools, old tires, and other receptacles. Change bird bath water weekly.

REPEL - When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Apply EPA registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 according to label instructions.

REPORT - The BCHD is monitoring freshly-dead birds, such as crows or blue jays. The birds must not show any signs of decay or trauma. To report a dead bird, call 815-544-2951. Be prepared to give the location, date and time you found the dead bird. You may also contact the BCHD to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The department is relying on county residents to help identify and report potential mosquito breeding areas in and around underdeveloped or abandoned residential building sites and swimming pools.

To learn more about West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne diseases and about prevention methods, read the other materials available on the IDPH West Nile virus Web site or contact the Illinois Department of Public Health West Nile virus information hotline at 866-369-9710, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford Youth Activism marches despite severe weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The Rockford Youth Activism Group hosts another protest despite severe weather.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Local dentists increase safety precautions for patients amid COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
As medical offices welcome back patients for non-essential appointments, we explore how local dentists are adapting amid a pandemic.

News

Rockford Youth Activism drop the charges

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Phase 4 reopening

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

News

Phase 4 Reopen: Rain or Shine

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
The Norweigan adds patio seating to better cater to their customers during the pandemic.

News

Same-sex marriage legalized 5 years ago

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Today marks five years since the Supreme Court made a landmark decision to legalize same-sex marriage in the United States.

News

Ogle Co. seeing cases of Cyclosporiasis

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite composed of one cell, too small to be seen without a microscope.

News

Same-sex marriage legalized 5 years ago

Updated: 17 hours ago
Today marks five years since the Supreme Court made a landmark decision to legalize same-sex marriage in the United States.

News

Swimming facilities receive Phase 4 guidelines

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Facilities licensed by the Illinois Department of Public Health include swimming pools, water parks, splashpads and beaches.

News

New death, 19 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A new death was also announced bringing the county total to 88.