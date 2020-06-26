Volcano Falls Indoor Attractions reopens Friday.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volcano Falls Adventure Park in Loves Park announced today the reopening of the indoor section of the adventure park after temporarily closing due to COVID-19.

The indoor attractions at Volcano Falls will reopen Friday, June 26th, 2020, with additional guidelines. Previously, the outdoor section of the park, which includes the miniature golf, batting cages, and go-carts, were opened. Laser tag is the only attraction which will remain closed.

Volcano Falls has implemented new policies and guidelines to protect the health of guests and staff. This includes guests and staff being required to wear masks, remain at least 6 feet from each other, and increased cleaning of equipment.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.