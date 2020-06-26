Advertisement

Verizon joins ad boycott of Facebook over hateful content

In this July 30, 2019, file photo, the social media application, Facebook is displayed on Apple's App Store in Chicago. On Wednesday, July 17, 2020, Several civil-rights and other advocacy groups are calling on large advertisers to stop Facebook ad campaigns during July 2020 because they say the social network isn’t doing enough to curtail racist and violent content on its platform.
In this July 30, 2019, file photo, the social media application, Facebook is displayed on Apple's App Store in Chicago. On Wednesday, July 17, 2020, Several civil-rights and other advocacy groups are calling on large advertisers to stop Facebook ad campaigns during July 2020 because they say the social network isn’t doing enough to curtail racist and violent content on its platform.(AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Verizon is joining an escalating movement to siphon advertising away from Facebook in an effort to pressure the company into doing more to prevent racist and violent information from being shared on its social networking service.

The decision announced Thursday by one of the world’s biggest telecommunications companies is part of an boycott organized by civil rights and other advocacy groups under the rallying cry of “#StopHateforProfit.” The protest, spurred by last month’s killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, is supposed to last through July.

“We have strict content policies in place and have zero tolerance when they are breached, we take action,” New York-based Verizon said in a statement. “We’re pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable.”

Verizon noted that it has previously stopped advertising at other popular online destinations, such as Google’s YouTube video service, when it has felt its promotions might appear alongside content inconsistent with the company’s values.

In its own statement, Facebook executive Carolyn Everson said the company respected Verizon’s decision and remains committed to purging hateful content from its services.

“Our conversations with marketers and civil rights organizations are about how, together, we can be a force for good,” said Everson, vice president of Facebook’s global business group.

Other advertisers who have pledged to stay off Facebook and other company services such as Instagram include three major outdoor gear companies, Patagonia, The North Face and REI.

Common Sense, one of the boycott organizers, said other companies who have agree to “pause” their Facebook advertising include retailer Eddie Bauer, web browser maker Mozilla and and a movie studio, Magnolia Pictures.

The boycott, in theory, could pinch Facebook’s profits since the company makes most of its money from ads targeted at the interests that more than 2 billion people share on its various services. Investors, so far, don’t appear worried about that, though.

Shares in the company based in Menlo Park, California, hit an all-time high $245.19 earlier this week and haven’t fallen dramatically. The stock closed Thursday at $235.68.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford man arrested after narcotics investigation

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Thursday, deputies from the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home on the 500 Block of Palm Street in Rockford.

National

States retreat as confirmed virus cases hit all-time high

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

City of Rockford gets 2020 Census update

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The deadline to fill out the Census questionnaire is October 31, according to the City of Rockford.

National

Donations being accepted for La. baby in NICU, mother who died from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Allie Guidry

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pence exchange with reporter on Tulsa rally, Ariz. church rally

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The vice president was asked about the Trump campaign holding mass gatherings despite spikes in coronavirus cases.

National

Appeals court: Trump administration wrongly diverted $2.5B for border wall

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By DAISY NGUYEN Associated Press
The ruling was the latest twist in the legal battle that has largely gone Trump’s way.

News

2 dead, 1 hurt in Illinois warehouse shooting; suspect dead

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By JOHN 0'CONNOR
Police received a call about shots fired at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield shortly after 11 a.m.

Coronavirus

Fauci on surge in US coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the U.S., which have reached all-time daily highs.

News

39 additional deaths, 857 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Coronavirus

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Updated: 1 hours ago
American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.