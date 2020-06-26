Two men dead after Thursday morning accident in Clinton

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On June 25, 2020 at 10:50 a.m., the Clinton Police Department responded to an accident on Milwaukee Road near Scot Drive.

An eastbound Jeep struck a Union Pacific work truck that was legally parked on the roadway, killing both occupants of the vehicle. The Union Pacific truck was also occupied by two employees. Both were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the cause of death and cause of the accident are both under investigation.

