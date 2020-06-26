The Chicago Rockford International Airport Board approves $5.8 million for new snow removal equipment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Rockford International Airport Board approves a $5.8 million resolution for new snow removal equipment.

“This is our largest purchase of snow removal equipment ever,” Chicago International Airport Deputy Director of Operations and Planning Zack Oakley.

Despite summer being in full swing the board is planning for when snow hits the ground.

“We had a lot of equipment in our fleet that was over twenty years old and we’re still using them as our primary pieces on the field,” said Oakley. “We have gotten new pieces over the years, but nothing to this amount.”

The airport will add eight new machines increasing efficiency and clearing runways.

“The biggest advantage of this is it reduces our occupancy time on the field,” said Oakley. “When we’re cleaning the field this equipment has a little wider clearing path, and they’re multi-function.”

Oakley says these new machines will help the entire flying process during the winter months.

“They’ll see it if they’re flying out here in the winter time, and during a snow removal event you will see our crew out in the field doing this removal and knowing that we have the newest and best equipment out there just makes it better for everybody.”

Oakley says flyers can expect to see the new equipment in the winter of 2021.

