Swimming facilities receive Phase 4 guidelines

Facilities licensed by the Illinois Department of Public Health include swimming pools, water parks, splashpads and beaches.
(KY3)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Licensed swimming facilities will be able to open at a maximum of 50 percent capacity in Illinois under Phase 4 of the COVID-19 Restore Illinois Plan.

Swimming facilities are required to have plans that address maintaining physical distance for areas where people line up to use a water slide, lazy river or other water features. This can include putting up signs, having attendants monitor people or using markings, according to the IDPH.

The plan must also address sanitization of all equipment, such as rafts, tubes, and lounge chairs. These must be sanitized between each use.

“There is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through the water in pools and water playgrounds,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “However, the virus can still spread between people while in the pool, playing at a water park, or in a spa. Make sure to keep your distance from other people, especially if waiting in line or sitting around the pool.”

Operators should limit group sizes to no more than 50 people. Operators, employees and customers should wear face coverings when not swimming or using other water features. Exceptions can be made for children younger than two years or people with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from safely wearing a face covering, according to IDPH.

Pools and water parks should require temperature checks for employees and customers when entering the facility, as well as in-person screenings to verify individuals do not have symptoms of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

