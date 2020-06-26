Advertisement

Staying safe under the sun, skin self-care during the pandemic

While fun in the sun sounds too good to be true as the Stateline approaches Phase 4, medical professionals warn it might be
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - AS you head back to the pool or to your favorite park, dermatologists warn of skin damage from the sun’s strengthened summer rays.

Most people have been cooped up inside for months and even a little time in the sun could cause burns. Experts say a lot of damage and discomfort can be avoided with a little sunscreen and shade.

Dr. Rachel Nazarian, a board certified Dermatologist says, “There was a study done by CRV that 64 percent of people don’t believe they need to wear sunscreen everyday. Well, I am here to tell you you have to wear it every single day regardless of what your plans are for the day.”

If you don’t plan to go outside for an extended amount of time, doctors say skin damage can still be caused by extended amounts of time in front of windows even while indoors.

