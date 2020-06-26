Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the Stateline until 9:00 Friday Evening

Gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, brief tornadoes all possible
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Stateline on alert Friday Afternoon and Evening, issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9:00pm.

After showers and thunderstorms this morning kept us somewhat cooler for awhile, sunshine has been breaking out over parts of Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota, allowing our atmosphere to heat up and become increasingly unstable. With moisture levels surging to tropical levels, it’s an airmass very much conducive to supporting rapid, intense thunderstorm development. The entire region is outlooked by the Storm Prediction Center as having an Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms, which is Level 3 out of 5.

Storms are likely to develop once again around 4:00 Friday Afternoon, and should quickly become severe in many locations. Gusty winds will be the main threat with any of these storms, with gusts of 60 miles per hour or greater possible. Additionally, quarter to golf ball size hail will be possible in some of the strongest storms, along with frequent lightning and extremely heavy rainfall. While the tornado threat is quite low, a few brief tornadoes are not to be ruled out entirely. The images below show the expected evolution of storms in our area between 4:00 and 9:00 this evening.

We’ll have much more information as the situation develops, along with complete coverage tonight on 23 News at 5 and 6.

