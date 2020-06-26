Same-sex marriage legalized 5 years ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

“We can technically be a normal couple,” said Jana Desch, Loves Park resident.

Five years ago the Supreme Court made a landmark decision to legalize same-sex marriage nationwide.

“It looked crazy like everybody was waiting outside of courthouses for hours,” said Mallory Peyton, Loves Park resident.

Partners Malory Peyton and Jana Desch met four years ago relieved to know they could live authentically.

“It’s not like we wanted to be treated differently than anybody else, we just want that validation,” Peyton said.

Peyton says the couple’s first date lasted eight hours.

“I pretty much knew by the second date. I was like I play softball at Forest Hills you are going to love it,” Peyton said.

But it wasn’t always easy being a same-sex couple.

“Sometimes we get the quiet pause when you say partner or fiancés because we are two females living in the same house,” Peyton said.

“Your parents have these whole pictures of what they expect your life to be and it took them some time. But they finally came around and I’m accepted,” Desch said.

But the couple defeated the hardships and are planning to tie the knot this summer.

“We were supposed to be married in June but because of the COVID-19 thing we plan on August but we shall see,” Peyton said.

The couple suggests if you are having a hard time fitting in to use social media as a tool and find a support group of people with your beliefs.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.