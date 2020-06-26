Advertisement

Rockford Youth Activism: Drop the charges protest

Black Lives Matter protests continue in Rockford
By Hope Salman
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Outside the Winnebago Courthouse protesters continue to use their voice Thursday after noon. They ask the Rockford Police Department to drop charges from the May 30th protests.

“It is crazy to me to think about these people all going and talking about what we need to change, we need to change this and that. And it was brought to their attention by protests that happened on the 30th,” Leslie Rolfe, RYA Spokesperson said.

Rolfe says he encourages people to boycott listening sessions because he does not believe the groups voices are being heard.

“I feel like that is where we are at with the city. These conversations are not a sign of good faith, because cities have had conversations for years about some of these issues,” Rolfe said.

Kelsey Smith says she was at the May 30th protest.

“I was hit with tear gas, and I wasn’t being violent, I was helping other people,” Smith said.

The Rockford Youth Activism group started their protest this afternoon around 12. And marched through downtown Rockford, chanting words like no justice no peace.

“So to me, the 30th is the point in which they can show that they are willing to change and they are willing to do things differently, and they do hear the community,” Rolfe said.

“People aren’t just out to be violent they aren’t out to destroy things, they are out to make a change. They are out to have a revolution,” Smith said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford Youth Activism marches despite severe weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The Rockford Youth Activism Group hosts another protest despite severe weather.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Local dentists increase safety precautions for patients amid COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
As medical offices welcome back patients for non-essential appointments, we explore how local dentists are adapting amid a pandemic.

News

Rockford Youth Activism drop the charges

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Phase 4 reopening

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

News

Phase 4 Reopen: Rain or Shine

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
The Norweigan adds patio seating to better cater to their customers during the pandemic.

News

Same-sex marriage legalized 5 years ago

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Today marks five years since the Supreme Court made a landmark decision to legalize same-sex marriage in the United States.

News

Ogle Co. seeing cases of Cyclosporiasis

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite composed of one cell, too small to be seen without a microscope.

News

Same-sex marriage legalized 5 years ago

Updated: 17 hours ago
Today marks five years since the Supreme Court made a landmark decision to legalize same-sex marriage in the United States.

News

Swimming facilities receive Phase 4 guidelines

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Facilities licensed by the Illinois Department of Public Health include swimming pools, water parks, splashpads and beaches.

News

New death, 19 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A new death was also announced bringing the county total to 88.