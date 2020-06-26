Rockford Youth Activism: Drop the charges protest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Outside the Winnebago Courthouse protesters continue to use their voice Thursday after noon. They ask the Rockford Police Department to drop charges from the May 30th protests.

“It is crazy to me to think about these people all going and talking about what we need to change, we need to change this and that. And it was brought to their attention by protests that happened on the 30th,” Leslie Rolfe, RYA Spokesperson said.

Rolfe says he encourages people to boycott listening sessions because he does not believe the groups voices are being heard.

“I feel like that is where we are at with the city. These conversations are not a sign of good faith, because cities have had conversations for years about some of these issues,” Rolfe said.

Kelsey Smith says she was at the May 30th protest.

“I was hit with tear gas, and I wasn’t being violent, I was helping other people,” Smith said.

The Rockford Youth Activism group started their protest this afternoon around 12. And marched through downtown Rockford, chanting words like no justice no peace.

“So to me, the 30th is the point in which they can show that they are willing to change and they are willing to do things differently, and they do hear the community,” Rolfe said.

“People aren’t just out to be violent they aren’t out to destroy things, they are out to make a change. They are out to have a revolution,” Smith said.

