Rockford Rivets to host 4th of July fireworks show

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite many other festivities being canceled due to coronavirus concerns, the Rockford Rivets announce they have gotten the go ahead to light off fireworks at its stadium for the Fourth of July holiday.

With permission from the Winnebago County Health Department and the state of Illinois, Rivets Stadium will host a fireworks display on Saturday, July 4.

"We didn't have a game scheduled the day, so we thought this would be the perfect opportunity to open up our facility to the community," said Chad Bauer, General Manager of the Rockford Rivets.

Bauer said the event won't be limited to the stadium, but it's also utilizing its parking lot and nearby Rockford Park District parking lots. Loves Park Police will be on site to monitor the safety of the event, and also prevent anyone from parking illegally.

Tickets will be available starting next week for $12 per person and $25 per vehicle.

