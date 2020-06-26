Rockford Park District reopening facilities, programs during Phase 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The Rockford Park District will reopen specific facilities, programs, and camps along with restoring use of certain park amenities as the state moves into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

The following Rockford Park District park amenities will be able to be utilized again in Phase 4:

· Playgrounds

· Spray pads

· Park restrooms

· Shelter and picnic areas can be reserved as of July 1

The following Rockford Park District facilities will begin to open in Phase 4:

· Golf course clubhouses will be reopen, all cart restrictions are lifted, tournaments and playdays can resume

· Atwood Center – Saturday activities resume June 27

· Mercyhealth Sportscore Two Campus – First baseball tournament (Game Day USA) held on July 3rd. Tournament modifications are being made based on guidelines from governing associations along with state and local health officials.

o Skybox Restaurant - Opens July 2

o Indoor Sports Center - Opens July 6

· Mercyhealth Sportscore One - Softball league resumes July 5

· Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens - Opens July 9

The following Rockford Park District programs and camps will begin to reopen in Phase 4:

Time to Play Neighborhood Playground Program at Bloom School Playground, Highland Park, Keye-Mallquist Park, Ridge Park, and Wantz Park – Begins July 6

· Horse and pony camp at Lockwood Park – Begins July 6

· Therapeutic Recreation programs and camps – Begins July 6

· In-person skating classes and hockey leagues resume – Begins July 6

· Indoor volleyball and camps at UW Health Sports Factory – Begins July 6

Additional updates about facilities, programs, events, lessons, leagues, and camps can be found here.

In compliance with Winnebago County Health Department guidelines, face coverings must be worn by staff and participants when within 6 feet of others. Face masks and social distancing is expected at all Rockford Park District facilities, programs, lessons, leagues, summer camps and more.

