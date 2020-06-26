Rockford man arrested on multiple charges following Friday morning battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is in custody following an early morning incident on Friday, leading to an alleged battery.

Around 2:15 a.m., Rockford Police received a call regarding a domestic argument and a man with a gun, and arrested 22-year-old James Williams of Rockford. The gun was located and recovered.

Williams is charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, Domestic Battery, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Assault.

