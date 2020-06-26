Rockford man arrested after narcotics investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

A 19-year-old Rockford man was arrested following a narcotics investigation on Thursday.

For the past several weeks, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit received information about the sale of methylenedioxymethamphetamine —otherwise known as MDMA or ecstasy — in the Winnebago County area.

On Thursday, deputies from the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home on the 500 Block of Palm Street in Rockford, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael A. McCord, Jr., 19, was arrested after deputies recovered hundreds of ecstasy tablets from the residence. During the course of the investigation, a handgun was also recovered.

McCord was then charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful delivery of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver MDMA and delivery of 15-200 tablets of MDMA, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.