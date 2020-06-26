Rock House Kids hosts annual rummage sale

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

A rummage sale was held by nonprofit Rock House Kids in Rockford on Friday.

The sale will continue at 1802 Santa Monica Dr. until 5 p.m. on Friday and will continue on Saturday at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., according to organizers.

Rock House Kids put the word out to the community they would accept items for the sale, and received numerous second hand items. All proceeds from the rummage sale will go directly to Rock House Kids.

The nonprofit is considered a safe haven for inner-city kids aged 6-18.

Rock House Kids provides evening programming, hot meals, take-home food bags, and daily essentials to more than 250 inner-city kids of Rockford, four evenings a week. They receive no federal, state, or city funding, but are wholly supported by donations from corporations, churches, and individuals in the Rockford area. For more information about the Rock House Kids programs, visit their website at rockhousekids.org.

“We are so grateful to [volunteer] Cathy Slothower for her service work to put this sale together and the many donors who contributed their items to the sale. Now, we just need the community to come shop for great items.” Executive Director, Deanna “Dee” Lacny said.

