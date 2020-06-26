Advertisement

Phase 4 Reopen: Rain or Shine

Fitness centers reopen and restaurants open indoor dining
By Hope Salman
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

“This is home to me. So this is my comfort level, this is what I love, and I am very happy to be back to it,” said Josh Johnson, a barista at The Norwegian.

He’s excited for the Phase 4 reopening and to be able to interact with people after months spent at home.

"Equally if not more excited and flustered to get it going, so we can't wait to have everyone back."

Staff members at the restaurant prepare to serve customers indoor and outdoor, starting Saturday morning. They built furniture and set up an outdoor patio. Owner Emily Hurd says customers will see some changes... Like spaced-out seating and a shorter menu. And if you'd rather not sit onsite, she says the restaurant will offer carryout.

“I think every restaurant is in the same boat like- what do we have, what can we make work, and how can we rearrange our stuff? And that is what our staff is doing today,” said Hurd.

Hurd says the hours will be changing to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

“We can’t have our indoor events right now, just because of capacity. But, we will have an outdoor shrimp boil tomorrow night, Saturday night. I am going to play the music,” said Hurd.

“We are paying very fine attention to everything, working very hard. We just can’t wait to get your butts in the seats and feed you good food, and give you delicious cocktails,” said Johnson.

