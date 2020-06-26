Advertisement

Ogle Co. seeing cases of Cyclosporiasis

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite composed of one cell, too small to be seen without a microscope.
Ogle County Health Department
Ogle County Health Department
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Ogle County is seeing cases of Cyclosporiasis following a recent recall of bag lettuce from Hy-vee or Aldi due to Cyclospora.

If you are experiencing symptoms consult with your physician, according to the Ogle County Health Department.

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite composed of one cell, too small to be seen without a microscope. This parasite causes an intestinal infection called cyclosporiasis.

Health Alert Ogle County is seeing cases of Cyclosporiasis. There was a recent recall of bag lettuce from Hy-vee or...

Posted by Ogle County Health Department on Friday, June 26, 2020

Cyclospora is spread by people ingesting something — such as food or water — that was contaminated with feces. Cyclospora needs time — typically, at least 1–2 weeks — after being passed in a bowel movement to become infectious for another person. Therefore, it is unlikely that Cyclospora is passed directly from one person to another.

Cyclospora infects the small intestine and usually causes watery diarrhea, with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements, according to the Ogle County Health Department.

Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea and fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms may be noted. Some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not have any symptoms.

