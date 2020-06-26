Advertisement

New death, 19 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

A new death was also announced bringing the county total to 88.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

There was an additional death along with 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department Friday.

That brings the total case count to 2,966 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County. A new death was also announced bringing the county total to 88.

The recovery rate is now at 94.7 percent. There are now 28,323 negative tests in the county.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Alpine Fireside Health Center

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank Center

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rock River Health Care

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center

56 deaths (63.64 percent) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 32 deaths (36.36 percent) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 128 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 269 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 608 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 476 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 437 cases and 3 deaths: 40-49 age group

-- 404 cases and 9 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 304 cases and 12 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 167 cases and 24 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 173 cases and 40 deaths: 80 and older age group

