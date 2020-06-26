Minimum wage to increase in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The Illinois’ minimum wage will increase for the second time this year to $10 per hour beginning July 1.

The Illinois Department of Labor urges minimum wage earners to make sure their checks reflect the increase following July 1, according to a release by the department.

Gov. Pritzker signed legislation passed by the General Assembly providing a path to a $15 minimum wage by 2025. Minimum wage earners received the first increase of $1 to $9.25 per hour on January 1 this year.

Prior to the January increase, the last time Illinois increased its minimum wage was a decade ago. In 2010, the minimum wage was raised from $8.00 to $8.25 per hour. The state’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase an additional $1 per hour each year on January 1 until it reaches $15 per hour in 2025, according to the Illinois Department of Labor.

“While IDOL fully expects employers to abide by the new minimum wage, it is important for workers to inspect their checks to make sure they reflect the increase,” Michael Kleinik, director of the Illinois Department of Labor said.

The new law maintains provisions for employers to count gratuities to offset wages for workers, such as food servers, who regularly earn tips. Tipped employees may be paid a minimum of 60 percent of the hourly minimum wage. These workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips.

Workers who are under 18-years-old and work fewer than 650 hours in a year earn a minimum wage of $8 per hour.

