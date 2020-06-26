Man faces multiple charges related to 2019 drunk driving death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence stemming from the 2019 death of Russell Stauffer.

Eliseo Jimenez faces 4 counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Resulting in Death, 4 Counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, and 3 Counts of Reckless Homicide. If found guilty, Jimenez faces up to 14 years in prison.

