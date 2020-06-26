Local dentists increase safety precautions for patients amid COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As medical offices welcome back patients for non-essential appointments, we explore how local dentists are adapting amid a pandemic.

"Because of all the extra measures that we're providing, in between visits and also at the chair, it seems as though that is going to be a lot safer now."

Welcoming patients back to the dentist is a new ballgame during the coronavirus pandemic as clinics step up safety and treatment protocols.

"We're taking the temperature for every patient before they come in. We're screening them on the phone before they actually make their appointment or arrive for their appointment. And then, once they're here, we have a log, which has every patient's name and their temperature as they arrived."

For pediatric dentists, the use of decorated face shields and prizes helps put kids at ease and pass their dental exams with flying colors.

"I think sometimes it can be a little scarier because they're used to seeing us every six months but we don't look like this, we don't have all of this gear on. So, it is a little bit different of a game right now."

While patients may have concerns over exposure to the virus, providers say they'll do everything possible to keep everyone safe.

"We do whatever we can to make it a really positive experience. You know, they're going to have teeth their entire life. So, we want to start out on a really good foot."

The American Dental Association recommends dentists and their teams wear face shields, N95 and KN95 masks, goggles and disposable gowns while working with any patients.

Both dentists recommend reaching out to your clinic to see get their safety protocols before scheduling your next appointment.

