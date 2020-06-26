Advertisement

Heat, humidity’s return to potentially spawn active storms Friday

Stateline being monitored for severe weather and excessive rainfall
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A warming trend got underway Thursday, as temperatures surged well into the 80s across the entire Stateline. Officially, the temperature reached 86° at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport Thursday. That’s already the 19th day in which the mercury reached the 85° mark or higher in 2020, in stark contrast to last year, when the first 85° reading didn’t occur here until today’s date! Despite the warm temperatures Thursday, humidity levels remained eminently comfortable, though that won’t be the case much longer. Much warmer and more humid conditions are ahead beginning Friday, and likely lasting for a significant amount of time.

For the first time in awhile, things are to turn considerably more uncomfortable in the Stateline.
For the first time in awhile, things are to turn considerably more uncomfortable in the Stateline.(WIFR)
A prolonged spell of hot and humid weather returns to the Stateline beginning Friday, and likely continuing through most, if not all of next week.
A prolonged spell of hot and humid weather returns to the Stateline beginning Friday, and likely continuing through most, if not all of next week.(WIFR)

Temperatures Friday are likely ticketed for the 90s for the sixth time in 2020, and with dew points likely to surge into the upper 60s to near 70°, it’ll feel more like 95° in many spots. If there’s good news, though, it’s that this kind of tropical airmass can host copious amounts of moisture, which can also lay the groundwork for thunderstorms, which could bring timely and beneficial rain to our area on more than one occasion.

Rainfall’s sorely needed in these parts, that’s for sure! With another dry day in the books Thursday, our rainfall deficit for June has swelled to 1.53″, while our year-to-date surplus has now gone under one inch.

Our rainfall deficit continues to grow while our surplus for 2020 continues to shrink.
Our rainfall deficit continues to grow while our surplus for 2020 continues to shrink.(WIFR)

Rain is in the forecast Friday, though. In fact, it’s quite likely to come on more than one occasion! The first round of showers and storms will arrive well after midnight and into Friday’s opening daytime hours. These would come as a warm front lifts into and through the Stateline. Right now, it’s likely these storms would affect our region in the 4:00 to 9:00am timeframe. While brief thundery downpours are possible with this initial line of storms, the severe threat early in the day is quite low.

An initial round of activity is likely Friday Morning as a warm front pushes into and through the area. These storms would not likely be severe.
An initial round of activity is likely Friday Morning as a warm front pushes into and through the area. These storms would not likely be severe.(WIFR)

Following a break in the action from late morning through early afternoon, attention will then focus to our north, where thunderstorms are likely to develop explosively in the day’s increasingly hot and humid environment. Storms should initiate sometime between 2:00 and 4:00pm in Central and Southern Wisconsin, and will approach our area close to dinnertime. Storms will push through gradually during the evening, and should exit the Stateline around midnight.

Following a break in the action, a second, stronger line of storms will approach either late in the afternoon or early in the evening.
Following a break in the action, a second, stronger line of storms will approach either late in the afternoon or early in the evening.(WIFR)
By 9:00pm, The line of thunderstorms will be pushing through the Stateline.
By 9:00pm, The line of thunderstorms will be pushing through the Stateline.(WIFR)
The line of thunderstorms will push out of the area as we get closer to midnight.
The line of thunderstorms will push out of the area as we get closer to midnight.(WIFR)

It still remains possible that this second line of storms could be capable of becoming severe, especially if our area is to see any sunshine during the afternoon. Presently, the Stateline is under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Friday Afternoon and Evening. Gusty winds will be, by far, our primary severe weather threat, followed by hail and localized flooding. Our tornado threat, however, is very, very low.

The entire Stateline has been placed in a Slight Risk for severe weather Friday Afternoon and Friday Evening.
The entire Stateline has been placed in a Slight Risk for severe weather Friday Afternoon and Friday Evening.(WIFR)
Gusty winds in excess of 60mph will be our area's main severe weather threat, followed by large hail. Localized flooding is possible as well.
Gusty winds in excess of 60mph will be our area's main severe weather threat, followed by large hail. Localized flooding is possible as well.(WIFR)

Even if storms stay below severe limits, they will still be more than capable of producing significant amounts of rainfall over a very small amount of time. The area’s presently outlooked with a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall Friday and Friday Night. Computer projections suggest than an inch or two of rain could come in a few spots during this time.

The entire Stateline has been placed in a slight risk for excessive rainfall Friday and Friday Night.
The entire Stateline has been placed in a slight risk for excessive rainfall Friday and Friday Night.(WIFR)
It appears at least a possibility that some needed rainfall could be heading our way. That's the projection according to at least two reliable computer models.
It appears at least a possibility that some needed rainfall could be heading our way. That's the projection according to at least two reliable computer models.(WIFR)

While heat and humidity are to remain through the weekend, our expectation is that our storm chances will be greatly reduced, and that the vast majority of our weekend will be dry.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the Stateline until 9:00 Friday Evening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Henderson
Strong to severe thunderstorms are to become likely late Friday Afternoon and will continue through the evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire area through 9:00pm.

Forecast

Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 6/25/2020

Updated: 20 hours ago

Forecast

Aaron's Thursday Forecast -- 6/25/2020

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT

Forecast

Needed rain likely to come Friday, though strong to severe storms possible

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Two rounds of rain appear to be a good bet Friday, one of which potentially carrying a severe weather risk.

Latest News

Weather

Several rain chances on tap over the coming week, though washouts highly unlikely

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Rain's in the forecast on six of the next seven days, though dry time is guaranteed each day.

Weather

Summer to begin on warm, humid, but, at times, unsettled note

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Our 17th day of 85° or warmer temperatures will come Saturday, but likely along with first rainfall in ten days.

Weather

Stateline's pattern to turn more active as humidity rises

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
The first rainfall in well over a week is on track to occur at times throughout the weekend.

Weather

Eighth straight day of sunshine ahead Thursday as warmth, humidity continue to build

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Temperatures in many spots may approach or even reach 90° Thursday, with hotter and more humid conditions expected beyond.

Weather

Though not the case in 2020, study shows Stateline Summers starting earlier

Updated: May. 20, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
A new study by Climate Central reveals that the lack of summer warmth thus far in 2020 is quite an anomaly.

Weather

Warming to commence Wednesday, weekend on track to be warmest since August

Updated: May. 19, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
We're still a few days away from above normal temperatures, but we take our first step in getting there Wednesday.