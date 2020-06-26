Advertisement

City of Rockford gets 2020 Census update

The deadline to fill out the Census questionnaire is October 31, according to the City of Rockford.
FILE - In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo, An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident is shown in Detroit. A top lawmaker says the Trump administration is seeking to delay deadlines for the 2020 census because of the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney said Monday, April 13, 2020 that administration officials also were asking that the timetable for releasing apportionment and redistricting data used to draw congressional and legislative districts be pushed back. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (GRAYDC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Census workers are back working in Illinois, providing materials to households that have yet to respond.

Workers with the 2020 Census will leave materials with households through July 9. After those households are provided for, workers will begin visiting directly with those that have not completed the Census questionnaire. The deadline to fill out the Census questionnaire is October 31, according to the City of Rockford.

The fastest way to complete the Census is www.My2020Census.gov.

Census response rates have slowed in the last month nationally and locally. Rates are mostly flat over the last week and only minor gains have been seen over the last month — with Winnebago County and the city of Rockford still ahead of overall national rates.

91.2 million US households have responded--In Illinois, 3.7 million households have responded. llinois’ overall response rank is No. 8 in the US and No. 9 for Internet response.

City of Rockford 2020 Census Update(City of Rockford)

“We placed a brief Census message on 21,000 e-mails sent in both May and June to City of Rockford water and garbage customers,” according to the City of Rockford.

The third and final local Census postcard will drop in the mail stream next week to 76,000 households in Rockford — the first dropped in early May and the second in early June.

All work has been funded through a grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services and administered through the Region 1 Planning Council. Outside of staff time, no city tax dollars have been spent on 2020 Census promotion. The grant ends on June 30 and requires all dollars be spent by then, according to the City of Rockford.

However, Rockford has applied for a Phase II Grant from the State of Illinois. The city hopes to have funding to reach as many residents as possible heading into the October 31 deadline.

With the state slowly opening back up, the city of Rockford will be looking to return to other tactics — information sessions, in-person material distribution, guest speaking and news media — that can be done over the 120 days from July 1 to the October 31 deadline.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

