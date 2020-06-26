Bowling alleys asking governor to be “treated fairly”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Bowling has always been one of the most popular sports in the stateline and on Friday for the first time in three months, bowling alleys will open their doors.

However, owners are asking one more thing from state legislators.

Under the current guidelines of phase four, which begins Friday, indoor facilities like bowling centers can only have 50 customers or less.

That means whether the location has eight or 80 lanes only 50 people can play at the same time.

Don Carter Lanes General Manager and Hononegah Head Coach Brad Sommer says it’s difficult to see other indoor businesses allowed to have upwards of 50 percent capacity and all they want is to be equal.

“We just want to be treated fairly like other industries and not be singled out,” said Sommer. “That would be the big thing for our industry because if we’re treated more harshly than health clubs for instance that will put a lot of bowling centers out of business. Currently the way the rules are written, I do feel that’s a little unfair, a lot unfair actually to the bowling industry but we’ve got people working on that and hopefully people making the decisions will listen to us and try to save an industry.”

