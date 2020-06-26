Teen dies after shooting on Blaisdell Street Thursday
Victim facing life-threatening injuries
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street that sent one 16-year-old male to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police later confirmed that the teen died from his injuries at a local hospital.
No further details are available at this time.
