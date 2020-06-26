Teen dies after shooting on Blaisdell Street Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street that sent one 16-year-old male to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police later confirmed that the teen died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Shooting investigation in the 1400 block of Blaisdell. One male victim transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further detials are available at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 26, 2020

No further details are available at this time.

Rockford Police are responding to a fatal shooting in the 1400 block of Blaisdell that sent one male to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. (WIFR)

