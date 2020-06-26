Advertisement

2 dead, 1 hurt in Illinois warehouse shooting; suspect dead

Police received a call about shots fired at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield shortly after 11 a.m.
Law enforcement enter the C1 building to the west of the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse during an active shooter situation, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. Police say officers are searching for a gunman at a warehouse in the Illinois state capital after at least one person was shot and wounded. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Law enforcement enter the C1 building to the west of the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse during an active shooter situation, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. Police say officers are searching for a gunman at a warehouse in the Illinois state capital after at least one person was shot and wounded. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)((Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP))
By JOHN 0'CONNOR
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) —

Two employees were killed at a warehouse in central Illinois and another was critically injured Friday morning, all apparently shot by another employee who was found fatally shot in his car later in the day, police said

Chief Kenny Winslow said the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. He said the bodies of two employees of Bunn-O-Matic were found by police officers searching the building.

He said a female employee was found injured in the parking lot and was rushed to an area hospital. Winslow said a sheriff of nearby Morgan County called his office later in the day to inform him that the suspect was dead in his car, a victim of a gunshot wound.

Winslow identified the gunman as 48-year-old Michael L. Collins of Springfield. The names of the others who were shot have not been released. Police say Collins knew the people he shot. Winslow could not say for sure if Collins took his own life.

Bunn-O-Matic manufactures dispensed beverage equipment, and is headquartered in Springfield, according to the company’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford man arrested after narcotics investigation

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Thursday, deputies from the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home on the 500 Block of Palm Street in Rockford.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

City of Rockford gets 2020 Census update

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The deadline to fill out the Census questionnaire is October 31, according to the City of Rockford.

News

39 additional deaths, 857 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Latest News

News

Minimum wage to increase in Ill.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Gov. Pritzker signed legislation passed by the General Assembly providing a path to a $15 minimum wage by 2025.

National

Alabama players, Saban appear in anti-racism video

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Saban and many prominent players, both Black and white, appear in the video that was written by Alabama left tackle Alex Leatherwood.

News

Rock House Kids hosts annual rummage sale

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A rummage sale was held by nonprofit Rock House Kids in Rockford on Friday.

News

Man faces multiple charges related to 2019 drunk driving death

Updated: 3 hours ago
If found guilty, Jimenez faces up to 14 years in prison.

News

Teen dies after shooting on Blaisdell Street Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rockford Police are responding to a fatal shooting in the 1400 block of Blaisdell. Police say one male victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further details are available at this time.

News

Rockford man arrested on multiple charges following Friday morning battery

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rockford man arrested on multiple charges following Friday morning battery