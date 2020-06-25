Video gambling in Illinois to return on July 1, gaming board says

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - In a press release Thursday, the Illinois Gaming Board says that casinos and video gaming operating can return with new guidelines in place beginning July 1.

“The Gaming Board worked with the Governor’s Office, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to develop a gaming resumption process that protects the public health of patrons and employees, while restarting gaming activities in meaningful way,” said Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter. Video gaming and casino gaming can both resume operations on July 1, 2020 at 9 AM. Fruchter continued, “The video and casino gaming industry have worked cooperatively and professionally with the IGB to develop best practices that create the safest possible environment for gaming, while adhering to IDPH, DCEO, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (”CDC”) guidance. We appreciate their cooperation and work toward the mutual goal of a resumption that protects the safety and integrity of Illinois gaming”

All video gaming and casinos were indefinitely suspended on March, 16 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players will have to stay six feet apart and wear masks in order to be compliant with the new guidelines in Phase 4 during the pandemic. Machines also must be sanitized often.

