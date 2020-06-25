Advertisement

Unemployment rates up, jobs down as Illinois moves into Phase 4 of reopening plan

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in May in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas, with six metro areas at record low payrolls, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also shows that the unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas to record highs for the month of May.

“Illinois’ transition into Phase 4 of the Reopen Illinois Plan is another positive step toward the recovery of our state and local economies,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “We will continue to closely monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and make necessary adjustments to ensure the health and safety of our citizens while continuing to provide families and small businesses the resources they need for recovery.”

Data shows the number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas.

Not seasonally adjusted data compares May 2020 with May 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 14.7 percent in May 2020, a record high for the month of May, dating back to 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 13.0 percent in May 2020, also a record high, dating back to 1948. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.

Rockford MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 19.3 percent in May 2020 from 5.1 percent in May 2019. The May 2020 unemployment rate is the highest May unemployment rate on record.

Total nonfarm employment decreased -20,100 compared to May 2019. Leisure-Hospitality (-7,000), Manufacturing (-3,400), and Professional-Business Services (-3,400) recorded the largest employment the declines over-the-year.

Ogle County

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 13.0 percent in May 2020 from 4.0 percent in May 2019. The May 2020 unemployment rate is the highest May unemployment rate on record.

Total nonfarm employment decreased -1,175 over the year. The Manufacturing (-350), Leisure-Hospitality (-250), Trade, Transportation, & Utilities (-125), and Financial Activities (-125) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago.

Stephenson County

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 10.3 percent in May 2020 from 3.7 percent in May 2019. The last time the March rate was equal to or higher was in 2010 when it was 10.6 percent. Total nonfarm employment decreased -900 over the year. The Leisure-Hospitality (-375), Manufacturing (-225), Educational-Health Services (-175), and Trade, Transportation, & Utilities (-125) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago.

