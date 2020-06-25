Advertisement

Two new COVID-19 deaths in Winnebago County, total now at 87 deaths

Winnebago County is now at 2,947 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are 14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department Thursday.

That brings the total case count to 2,947 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County. Two new deaths were also announced bringing the county total to 87.

The recovery rate is now at 94.6 percent. There are now 28,057 negative tests in the county.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Alpine Fireside Health Center

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank Center

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rock River Health Care

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center

56 deaths (64.37 percent) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 31 deaths (35.63 percent) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 127 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 268 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 605 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 472 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 432 cases and 2 deaths: 40-49 age group

-- 400 cases and 9 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 304 cases and 12 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 166 cases and 24 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 173 cases and 40 deaths: 80 and older age group

