Rockford man charged with unlawful use of a weapon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Detectives with the Rockford Narcotics Unit initially received reports from nearby residents regarding drug activity near the 2400 block of Vernon Street.

Upon investigation, detectives later discovered the actual address as 2414 Vernon Street in Rockford and then obtained a search warrant. When executed, 45-year-old Mickey Stallworth of Rockford and two juveniles were inside the residence.

Officers also located cocaine, cannabis and recovered a loaded gun.

Stallworth was taken into custody and lodged in Winnebago County Jail. He is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed violence and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.