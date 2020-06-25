Advertisement

NYPD officer charged with using banned chokehold

In this photo taken from police body cam video, New York Police officers arrest a man on a boardwalk Sunday, June 21, 2020, in New York. The NYPD says officer David Afanador was arrested Thursday on charges of strangulation and attempted strangulation over the incident last weekend on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk. Video showed Afanador with his arm wrapped around a man’s neck for several seconds during an arrest. (NYPD via AP)
In this photo taken from police body cam video, New York Police officers arrest a man on a boardwalk Sunday, June 21, 2020, in New York. The NYPD says officer David Afanador was arrested Thursday on charges of strangulation and attempted strangulation over the incident last weekend on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk. Video showed Afanador with his arm wrapped around a man’s neck for several seconds during an arrest. (NYPD via AP)(AP)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City police officer who was suspended after putting a man in what authorities said was a banned chokehold now faces criminal charges.

The NYPD says officer David Afanador was arrested Thursday on charges of strangulation and attempted strangulation over an altercation last weekend on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk. The confrontation on the boardwalk came after weeks of protests following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

An NYPD officer was arrested and charged with using a banned chokehold while on duty.
An NYPD officer was arrested and charged with using a banned chokehold while on duty.(NYPD/CNN)

Afanador, 39, was expected to be arraigned at a criminal court in Queens.

“It’s become fashionable for prosecutors to make summary arrests of police officers without a full and thorough investigation,” defense attorney Stephen Worth said. “The concept of due process seems to go out the window.”

There was no immediate comment from the officer’s union.

In Sunday’s encounter, a video shot by one of the men involved in the altercation showed officers tackling Ricky Bellevue, a Black man. The footage showed that Afanador crooked his arm around Bellevue’s neck for several seconds as he lay face down on the boardwalk.

Body camera footage released by the department shows that the maneuver came after Bellevue and two other men hurled insults at the officers for at least 10 minutes. But Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday that Afanador was suspended because “the hand around the neck is the hand around the neck.”

It was at least the second time Afanador has faced criminal charges over the alleged use of excessive force. He was acquitted in 2016 for a previous case stemming from allegations he pistol-whipped a teenage suspect and broke two of his teeth in 2014.

Chokeholds have been banned by the New York Police Department for years. The issue has been particularly fraught since the death of Eric Garner after an officer put him in a chokehold in 2014.

In that case, a grand jury declined to indict the officer involved. A federal civil rights investigation also concluded without charges being filed.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Boone County announces 7 new cases of COVID-19, total of 576 cases

Updated: moments ago
Boone is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Coronavirus

Daily COVID-19 cases, deaths in Illinois decreasing from peak; 894 new cases announced Thursday

Updated: 48 minutes ago
At a press conference in Chicago Wedneday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials announce 894 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41 additional deaths. The list of deaths include a Winnebago County man in his 80s, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

News

For every American diagnosed with coronavirus, 10 more were missed, CDC says

Updated: 2 hours ago
The US has probably only counted about 10% of people infected with coronavirus, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday.

News

Illinois motorists won’t be fined for unpaid tolls in new reform package

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Illinois Tollway today announced TOLLING 2020, a comprehensive tolling reform package featuring a significant reduction to the initial costs faced by motorists when tolls are left unpaid. The measures also include steep reductions in fines for those with outstanding violations while formalizing the COVID-19 pandemic relief period during which no violations will be assessed for unpaid tolls.

Latest News

News

Unemployment rates up, jobs down as Illinois moves into Phase 4 of reopening plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in May in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas, with six metro areas at record low payrolls, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

News

Man runs 218 miles to virus-stricken ‘Nana’s’ nursing home

Updated: 4 hours ago
Endurance athlete Corey Cappelloni once ran six days through the Sahara Desert in what’s considered the most grueling foot race on Earth.

News

Inmates receive COVID-19 stimulus checks, now IRS wants them back

Updated: 5 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and the IRS wants the money back.

Military

Gov. Tony Evers activates National Guard after violence

Updated: 6 hours ago
Republican state lawmakers and others faulted Evers and Madison’s Democratic mayor for not moving more quickly on Tuesday to quell the violence.

Crime

High speed chase in Janesville sends driver to hospital Thursday morning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The injuries were deemed to be non life-threatening.