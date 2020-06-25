Nickel World is clean and ready to reopen for Phase 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nickel World on Main Street in Rockford opens its doors Friday, June 26 with reduced capacity. The arcade could see up to 50 people who are required to wear face masks.

Officials with the arcade say employees will be behind plastic guards to reduce the transmission of the virus and regular cleanings of machines and seating areas will occur.

“We have hand sanitizer right when you walk in the door so everyone can hand sanitize as soon as they come in and after each person is done playing with the games we have a sanitizing spray and I go around and I spray down all the games and make sure everything is clean and safe for all the kids,” David Corbett of Nickelworld says.

Owners say the pandemic took a major hit to their business and they hope to bounce back with the new guidelines from Phase 4.

