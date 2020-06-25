Loves Park man electrocuted after contact with power lines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 59-year-old Loves Park man is dead being electrocuted from contact with electrical power lines.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was called to the 500 block of N. Vale Avenue in Rockford and were directed to the bucket lift upon arrival.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:25 p.m.

An autopsy is pending by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

