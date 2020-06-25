Advertisement

Disney changing Splash Mountain, ride tied to Jim Crow film

The character Brer Rabbit, from the movie "Song of the South," is depicted near the entrance to the Splash Mountain ride in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, March 21, 2007.
The character Brer Rabbit, from the movie "Song of the South," is depicted near the entrance to the Splash Mountain ride in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, March 21, 2007.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Splash Mountain ride at Disney parks in California and Florida is being recast.

Disney officials said the ride would no longer be tied to the 1946 movie, “Song of the South,” which many view as racist. Instead, the revamped ride will be inspired by the 2009 Disney film, “The Princess and the Frog,” which has an African-American female lead.

Disney calls the new concept inclusive and says it will speak to the diversity of the millions of people who visit Disney parks each year.

The changes to the ride will be made at Disneyland in California and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Boone County announces 7 new cases of COVID-19, total of 576 cases

Updated: moments ago
Boone is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19.

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Conn.

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

Latest News

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut

National

US job market’s modest improvement may be stalling

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

National

Valedictorian never missed day of school

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Mount Vernon, New York, valedictorian has never missed a day of school.

Coronavirus

Daily COVID-19 cases, deaths in Illinois decreasing from peak; 894 new cases announced Thursday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
At a press conference in Chicago Wedneday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials announce 894 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41 additional deaths. The list of deaths include a Winnebago County man in his 80s, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Coronavirus

US virus cases near an all-time high as governors backtrack

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.