Daily COVID-19 cases, deaths in Illinois decreasing from peak; 894 new cases announced Thursday

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - At a press conference in Chicago Wedneday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials announce 894 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41 additional deaths. The list of deaths include a Winnebago County man in his 80s, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

IDPH is reporting a total of 139,474 cases, including 6.810 deaths in 101 counties throughout Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years old. An additional 31,686 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. There have now been 1,460,527 IDPH COVID-19 tests conducted so far throughout the state.

The statewide positivity rate is at 3 percent for June 18 to June 24.

IDPH officials also released new statistics on how Illinois COVID-19 situation is being handled compared to the rest of the United States.

The number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases on a 7-day rolling average is on a 75.8 percent decrease since the cases hit its peak while the rest of the United States is slowly returning to peak, the IDPH says.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Illinois are also down. IDPH officials say the fatalities are on a 65 percent decrease from the peak nearly 6 weeks ago.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital every day on a rolling average are continuing to go down as well. Patients are on a 65 percent decrease from the peak nearly 8 weeks ago.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases on a 7-day rolling average are 89 percent lower than the peak nearly 3 months ago throughout Illinois.

Illinois, including the Stateline is scheduled to move into Phase 4 of the ‘Restore Illinois’ reopening plan on Friday. Phase 4 allows for the reopening or expansion of several business segments, including health and fitness, movies and theater, museums and zoos, as well as indoor dining at restaurants. This also allows for expanded gathering sizes, increasing the limit from 10 in Phase 3, to 50 people or fewer.

