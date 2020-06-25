Advertisement

Daily COVID-19 cases, deaths in Illinois decreasing from peak; 894 new cases announced Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - At a press conference in Chicago Wedneday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials announce 894 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41 additional deaths. The list of deaths include a Winnebago County man in his 80s, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

IDPH is reporting a total of 139,474 cases, including 6.810 deaths in 101 counties throughout Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years old. An additional 31,686 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. There have now been 1,460,527 IDPH COVID-19 tests conducted so far throughout the state.

The statewide positivity rate is at 3 percent for June 18 to June 24.

IDPH officials also released new statistics on how Illinois COVID-19 situation is being handled compared to the rest of the United States.

The number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases on a 7-day rolling average is on a 75.8 percent decrease since the cases hit its peak while the rest of the United States is slowly returning to peak, the IDPH says.

Illinois vs. Rest of United States aily confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7-day rolling average (Source: IDPH)
Illinois vs. Rest of United States aily confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7-day rolling average (Source: IDPH)(WIFR)

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Illinois are also down. IDPH officials say the fatalities are on a 65 percent decrease from the peak nearly 6 weeks ago.

Daily COVID-19 fatalities in Illinois are on a 65% decrease from the peak nearly 8 weeks ago. (Source: IDPH)
Daily COVID-19 fatalities in Illinois are on a 65% decrease from the peak nearly 8 weeks ago. (Source: IDPH)(WIFR)

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital every day on a rolling average are continuing to go down as well. Patients are on a 65 percent decrease from the peak nearly 8 weeks ago.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout Illinois is on a 65% decrease from the peak nearly 8 weeks ago. (Source: IDPH)
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout Illinois is on a 65% decrease from the peak nearly 8 weeks ago. (Source: IDPH)(WIFR)

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases on a 7-day rolling average are 89 percent lower than the peak nearly 3 months ago throughout Illinois.

The 7-day rolling average for COVID-19 test positivity in Illinois is 89% lower than peak nearly 3 months ago. (Source: IDPH)
The 7-day rolling average for COVID-19 test positivity in Illinois is 89% lower than peak nearly 3 months ago. (Source: IDPH)(WIFR)

Illinois, including the Stateline is scheduled to move into Phase 4 of the ‘Restore Illinois’ reopening plan on Friday. Phase 4 allows for the reopening or expansion of several business segments, including health and fitness, movies and theater, museums and zoos, as well as indoor dining at restaurants. This also allows for expanded gathering sizes, increasing the limit from 10 in Phase 3, to 50 people or fewer.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

National

US job market’s modest improvement may be stalling

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US virus cases near an all-time high as governors backtrack

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

News

For every American diagnosed with coronavirus, 10 more were missed, CDC says

Updated: 2 hours ago
The US has probably only counted about 10% of people infected with coronavirus, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday.

Coronavirus

Those face mask exemption cards seen on social media are fake

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some cards have been circulating online that allegedly exempt the holder from ordinances that require face coverings.

National

Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday halted elective surgeries in Texas’ biggest counties and said the state would “pause” its aggressive re-opening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that has made it one of the nation’s virus hotspots.

National

US coronavirus cases surge as some states see record highs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
U.S. COVID-19 cases are surging. Some states set record highs.

National

Poll, failed endorsements may be warning signs to Trump

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Challenges for Trump re-election campaign: new polls showing Biden with a 14 point lead and two candidates endorsed by Trump lose in Tuesday's elections.