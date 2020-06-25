Advertisement

Calls grow for investigation into death of Colo. man in police custody

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KCNC/CNN) -- A Colorado group is planning a rally for a 23-year-old man who died in police custody last year.

They are calling for Elijah McClain’s case to be reopened and for the officers and paramedics involved to face charges.

McClain died in August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine. He had been walking home when someone called 911 to report a man wearing a mask and acting odd.

McClain was not armed, nor had he committed a crime.

“I’m surprised how long it has taken for the world to take notice of this case,” said Mari Newman, the McClain family’s attorney.

Newman says millions have now heard McClain’s story, and the case is finally getting national, and international, attention.

“It’s very disappointing that it took the murder of somebody all the way across the country for people here in Colorado to finally take notice,” Newman said. “But it’s happening.”

McClain’s story has been shared as far as Portugal and even celebrities are now calling for further action.

“It shouldn’t take millions of people signing a petition, and it shouldn’t take international media attention, for elected official to do their jobs,” Newman said.

While the family wants charges against the officers, they hope the public will remember McClain as a kind young man who would play his violin for animals waiting to be adopted.

“He was an angel among humans,” Newman said. “… The public sees through that effort to avoid accountability and is now standing up and saying Aurora needs to take responsibility and do what is right.”

Aurora’s Public Safety, Courts and Civil Service Policy Committee sent a letter Wednesday to the city manager asking for an investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCNC via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Boone County announces 7 new cases of COVID-19, total of 576 cases

Updated: seconds ago
Boone is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19.

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Conn.

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

Latest News

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut

National

US job market’s modest improvement may be stalling

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

National

Valedictorian never missed day of school

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Mount Vernon, New York, valedictorian has never missed a day of school.

Coronavirus

Daily COVID-19 cases, deaths in Illinois decreasing from peak; 894 new cases announced Thursday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
At a press conference in Chicago Wedneday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials announce 894 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41 additional deaths. The list of deaths include a Winnebago County man in his 80s, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Coronavirus

US virus cases near an all-time high as governors backtrack

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.