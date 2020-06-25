Boone County announces 7 new cases of COVID-19, total of 576 cases
3,848 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 576 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday with seven new cases announced.
No new deaths were announced meaning the total still stands at 21. 3,848 COVID-19 tests have been performed so far in Boone County.
There are a total of 403 recovered cases in the county.
Areas of Concern:
-- Park Place of Belvidere (3 positive staff and 3 positive residents)
-- Symphony Northwoods (25 positive staff, 62 positive residents and 14 resident deaths)
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
-- 21 cases: 0-9 age group
-- 41 cases: 10-19 age group
-- 102 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group
-- 88 cases: 30-39 age group
-- 109 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group
-- 92 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group
-- 50 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group
-- 33 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group
-- 29 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group
-- 10 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group
-- 1 case: 100+ age group
Positive cases by zipcode:
-- 462 cases: 61008
-- 69 cases: 61065
-- 23 cases: 61012
-- 6 cases: 61011
-- 6 cases: 61111
