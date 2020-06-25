A stateline family stays positive while their child suffers from a rare illness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I spend every day just hoping that there is someone out there that’s going to save her, “said Kailey Kyser, Elizabeth’s Mom.

Kyser’s daughter Elizabeth suffers from liver failure. They found out when she was born.

“From there it was just test after test, lab after lab. She was unofficially diagnosed after her liver biopsy,” Kyser said.

Elizabeth was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia, where bile builds upon the liver and damages it at 6-weeks old. But a surgical procedure helped temporarily.

“It doesn’t have a high success rate and we didn’t think it was going to be successful and then it was and she’s been healthy for six months,” Kyser said.

At only six months she entered Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago for an infection.

“It’s always treatable it’s fine but it wasn’t for her, " Kyser said.

Kyser says Lizzie’s condition continues to get worse each day and she’s in desperate need of a life-saving liver transplant.

“My oldest sister Meghan wants to test,” Kyser said.

“I called Kaley and I said what do I need to do to donate, " said Meghan Guedel, Elizabeth’s Aunt.

Guedel could be a donor but doctors recommended she lose weight first.

“I’ve been on a very strict diet over the past few weeks and I’ve lost 15 pounds,” Guedel said.

Guedel says she feels survival guilt having two healthy kids and wants to help.

“It’s really heartbreaking. Kaley says she sees Elizabeth sick and there is nothing she can do and it tears her apart. I see my sister is going through something and it’s hard that I can’t make better,” Guedeul said.

There is a Facebook page Liver for Lizzie that you can visit for more information and a GoFundMe page.

